Detailed plans appeal for 89 homes in Aldingbourne refused

The proposed site layout.

An appeal for a decision on detailed plans for 89 homes on land to the rear of Meadow Way, near Westergate, has been refused by the Planning Inspectorate.

Approval for the project itself was granted in 2023, meaning the 89 homes could still be built in the near future, but developers at Redrow will need to seek approval for detailed matters like the design and the location of the individual houses.

Celebrating the decision, a spokesperson for Aldingbourne Parish Council, said the appeal refusal will send the developers ‘back to the drawing board’, forcing them to submit new plans to Arun District Council.

"We will carefully scrutinise any further plans the developers put forward, and will continue to work with residents to ensure any future application for the site is more appropriate to the location,” they added.

The refusal comes after a two day appeal hearing in Littlehampton, attended by several other local government bodies, during which residents and councillors shared their concerns about the development.

Many of these concerns were previously expressed when Arun District Council first refused detailed approval for the plans in May last year, prior to the appeal itself.

The council’s decision, published at the time, cites a number of reasons for the refusal, including the proposal’s ‘failure’ to provide appropriate detail around proposed play areas, the clustering of affordable housing on the edge of the site, and a lack of information around the appropriateness of the layout for pedestrians and cyclists.

Many of these issues were echoed by residents, who wrote several dozen objections to the plans last year: “This build would overlook our bungalow and private garden, encroach our private road, disrupt the public footpath to the side (...) and increase traffic through a narrow lane,” reads one such complaint.

Another comments on the proposed LEAP area which, they say, would lead to an increase in noise pollution and reduced privacy for other residents, adding: “an open green space and/or allotments would be more beneficial to the residents.”

To view the full plans, and for more information, search for AL/50/24/RES on the Arun District Council planning portal.