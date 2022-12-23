Edit Account-Sign Out
Detailed plans for seven Eastergate homes submitted

Detailed plans for seven new homes in Eastergate have been submitted.

By Nikki Jeffery
5 hours ago
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 11:38am

The application is for approval of reserved matters following outline consent for seven dwellings with associated landscaping and infrastructure on land west of Fontwell Avenue.

A planning statement by Turley said outline plans for up to eight dwellings were approved in March.

The plans included 16 parking spaces, seven cycle parking spaces and access via Fontwell Avenue.

Details of seven homes planned for land off Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate, have been submitted
The statement said this was 'provision of new high quality dwellings and related infrastructure in a sustainable location that will assist the district in meeting its housing needs'.

A full planning application for four dwellings to the south west has been submitted, the statement said, and the 'schemes should be fully integrated with one another in order to provide a cohesive and high quality development'.

Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council submitted an objection that the properties didn't align to the design guide.

To see the plans, go to Arun's planning portal and use the search reference BN/176/22/RES.