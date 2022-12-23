Detailed plans for seven new homes in Eastergate have been submitted.

The application is for approval of reserved matters following outline consent for seven dwellings with associated landscaping and infrastructure on land west of Fontwell Avenue.

A planning statement by Turley said outline plans for up to eight dwellings were approved in March.

The plans included 16 parking spaces, seven cycle parking spaces and access via Fontwell Avenue.

The statement said this was 'provision of new high quality dwellings and related infrastructure in a sustainable location that will assist the district in meeting its housing needs'.

A full planning application for four dwellings to the south west has been submitted, the statement said, and the 'schemes should be fully integrated with one another in order to provide a cohesive and high quality development'.

Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council submitted an objection that the properties didn't align to the design guide.

