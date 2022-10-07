Edit Account-Sign Out
Detailed plans revealed for an 80-bed care home on a Pagham development

Detailed plans for an 80-bed care home which is part of a Pagham development have been revealed.

By Nikki Jeffery
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:57 am
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:58 am

A reserved matters application has been submitted to Arun District Council with details of the layout, scale, appearance and landscaping for the home on land north of Hook Lane.

This follows the approval of outline plans reference P/30/19/OUT.

The care home would provide 80 bedrooms over 2.5 storeys with ensuite bathrooms for the elderly with associated amenity facilities, car parking and external landscaping, including private residents' gardens.

A drawing of the proposed 80-bed care home at Hook Lane, Pagham

The proposal looks to provide 23 parking spaces, including two disabled spaces, a dedicated service area and an ambulance/minibus drop off.

A design and access statement by WR Dunn said the applicant, Frontier, is one of the 'leading developers in the care home sector and has extensive experience in developing facilities of this nature'.

"The applicant is dedicated to delivering a high quality scheme for this contained location, utilising an exceptional pool of consultants," the statement said.

To view the plans, go to Arun’s planning portal, search reference P/141/22/RES.

