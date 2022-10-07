Detailed plans revealed for an 80-bed care home on a Pagham development
Detailed plans for an 80-bed care home which is part of a Pagham development have been revealed.
A reserved matters application has been submitted to Arun District Council with details of the layout, scale, appearance and landscaping for the home on land north of Hook Lane.
The care home would provide 80 bedrooms over 2.5 storeys with ensuite bathrooms for the elderly with associated amenity facilities, car parking and external landscaping, including private residents' gardens.
The proposal looks to provide 23 parking spaces, including two disabled spaces, a dedicated service area and an ambulance/minibus drop off.
A design and access statement by WR Dunn said the applicant, Frontier, is one of the 'leading developers in the care home sector and has extensive experience in developing facilities of this nature'.
"The applicant is dedicated to delivering a high quality scheme for this contained location, utilising an exceptional pool of consultants," the statement said.
To view the plans, go to Arun’s planning portal, search reference P/141/22/RES.