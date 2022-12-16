Details of layout, landscaping and infrastructure have been submitted to planners for seven homes at Eastergate.

The reserved matters application is for land west of Fontwell Avenue which was given outline planning permission in November.

A covering letter by Turley, on behalf of Hampshire Homes, said the 0.38 hectares of land is currently associated with 1 Northfields Farm Cottages and comprises areas of grass, a manege, hardstanding, stables and other barns and outbuildings.

The application is for seven three bed dwellings, amenity space, 16 car parking spaces, seven cycle parking spaces and access via Fontwell Avenue.

Detailed plans for seven homes at Eastergate have been submitted

"Agricultural fields are currently located to the west and north of the site, however, the parcels of land benefit from planning permission for residential development,” Turley said. “When built out there will be 111 dwellings to the north of the site.

“A full planning application for the development of four dwellings has also been submitted on the land directly to the south west of the site and will share the same access road.”