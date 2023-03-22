Details of proposed upgrades to A259 revealed as public consultation continues

Details of proposed upgrades to the A259 highway between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton have been revealed as a public consultation continues.

With the consultation opening on March 13, the scheme focuses on improving nine locations between Comet Corner and the Bridge Road roundabout, and comes after almost incessant calls to improve the former.

The nine locations include: Comet Corner junction, footpaths 165 and 166, the Baird’s business park junction, the Oystercatcher Junction, the Church Lane roundabout, the Ferry Road junction, Footpath 206, Clympwick Foot and Cycle Bridge, and Bridge Road roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most substantial improvements are set to take place on the Comet Corner Junction, The Oystercatcher Junction, the Church Lane Roundabout, the Ferry Road Junction and the Bridge Road roundabout, but a full list of improvements on all locations is available online at yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/a259.

Have your say on proposals for the A259

New toucan crossings are set to be installed along vital points on each major site in order to make the area – which has been defined by road traffic accidents – safer and easier for pedestrians. New footpath and cycle routes are also planned for each major point, and major roads will be realigned to better fit the new plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Particularly significant works are set for Comet Corner, which has been an accident black spot since before safety works conducted in 2017. This time around, planners aim to replace the existing staggered road junction with a four-arm roundabout in order to ‘address road safety concerns, reduce delays from side roads’ and provide better and easier access for pedestrians, cyclists, bus and car users.’

In order to achieve this, developers will have to realign and modify a number of existing roads, change the locations of some bus shelters, and make Worms Lane redundant.

Speed limit reductions are another major theme of the works, with stricter limits proposed across the highway in order to reduce accidents and encourage safety. Limits could be reduced from 50/60 mph to 50/40mph on a section of the A259 east of Flansham Lane, towards Comet Corner, and from Comet Corner to the Baird’s Business Park Junction. From the business park to the Oystercatcher Junction, speed limits could be reduced to 40mph from 60mph. From the east of Ferry Road to the Bridge Road roundabout, speed limits could be brought down to 50/40mph from 60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad