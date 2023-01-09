Edit Account-Sign Out
Details revealed for new community centre on land north of Horsham

Detailed plans have been revealed for the building of a new community centre on land north of Horsham.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 3:49pm

Landowners Legal & General say the new centre will be at the heart of Mowbray village now under construction off Rusper Road.

The village will eventually consist of 2,750 homes which are being built in phases.

Outline planning permission was granted by Horsham District Council in 2018 and Legal & General are now seeking approval under ‘reserved matters’ for the community centre.

An artists' impression of how the new Mowbray community centre will look
It has been designed in the form of a pair of barns linked by a ‘stable’ block and will consist of a large sports hall with a badminton court, a smaller hall, library, police office, kitchen, reception, social areas, changing rooms and toilets.

Legal & General say that the centre will connect with a variety of public spaces for play, walking, community gardening, sports and socialising.

