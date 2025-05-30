Determined dads to hike across Sussex to raise cash for adventurous new playground equipment

Ross Winser with his hiking team

Dads from Ardingly are set to walk 20 miles to Lewes to raise funds to upgrade their village playground.

Ross Winser, 43, has started a GoFundMe page for the challenge, which he is aiming to complete as part of the team of six hikers on Saturday, June 21.

The fundraiser, which people can view at www.gofundme.com/f/ardingly-playground, has already made more than £500 of its £1,500 target.

Ross told this newspaper: “We’re local dads whose children have all spent years enjoying Ardingly’s playground — making friends, running around, and laughing together. It’s a vital community space in the heart of the village just steps from St Peter’s School, and for some kids, it’s their main outdoor play area.

“But it’s starting to show its age, it lacks equipment for older children, and even simple improvements like picnic benches would make a big difference.”

He said the dads have already got started on renovations by rolling up their sleeves and deep-cleaning the playground themselves.

“It made such a difference,” said Ross, whose photos of the clean-up work have been posted to his GoFundMe.

The message on the fundraising page explained that older children need ‘more adventurous equipment’ like monkey bars, climbing challenges and swings. It said upgrades like a chequered scooter track start line would be ‘an instant win’ with local children. The group said £15 would help pay for a metre of fun road-style markings for scooters and bikes while £100 would help cover the cost of a start/finish line for racing games. They added that reaching £4,000 would ‘open the door’ to more exciting and larger equipment, while the current £1,500 target would show other donors that the dads ‘mean business’.”

The group comprises: Dan, Joel, Noam, Ross and two Tobys. The walk will start at the playground and go through the Sussex countryside, ending at Harvey’s Brewery Tap in Lewes.

Ross said: “It won’t be easy, especially as the first ten miles are quite hilly!”

He said that if any local businesses want to offer raffle prizes, it would be a great way to help the playground and raise their profile in the community.

Ross continued: “Although we’ve had a few kind donations from friends and family, we’re a long way from our target so any reader support would be incredibly gratefully received.”

He added: “With Mid Sussex Times’ help, we hope to reach more people who appreciate that in a world of phone screens vying for children’s attention – outdoor play facilities like this have never been more important to help them stay active, build friendships, and enjoy themselves.”