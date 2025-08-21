'Devastating': MP condemns approval for South Downs housing

An MP has described a council decision to approve plans for 62 new homes in a South Downs village as ‘devastating’ – while welcoming a block put on another nearby development.

Horsham District Council this week gave the go-ahead to Wates Developments to build the 62 homes on land north of Melton Drive in Storrington, despite public opposition.

However, the council turned down another application to build 30 new homes in Bax Close in the village

South Downs MP Andrew Griffith described the decision to allow the 62 homes as ‘devastating,’ adding: “I had opposed this at every occasion, supporting local residents and those concerned about the additional traffic on already congested Storrington.”

Planning approval was granted when it was pointed out that the Melton Drive area had been earmarked in Horsham District Council’s Local Plan as a suitable development site – but the Bax Close site had not.

"The application for 30 houses on land to extend the cul-de-sac at Bax Close was refused permission on grounds of impact to residents, environment and traffic concerns,” said Mr Griffith. “This was absolutely the right decision after a hard-fought campaign with residents.

“I am devastated by the outcome for development at Melton Drive. The same arguments applied to both sites, with neither being included in the Storrington and Sullington Neighbourhood Plan, and both having a harmful impact on nearby listed buildings and the South Downs National Park settings, and on local ecology.

"The irony is that if Melton Drive had not been included in the now-failed Draft Local Plan for Horsham then it too could have been rejected with confidence.”