A lawful development certificate application has been made to build nine one bed flats at Clifton Court, 1 Clifton Road.

A planning statement by Corbil Planning, for applicant Mr T Jones, said on October 1, 2008, an appeal was allowed for 20 one bed flats at the site in two blocks and building commenced.

"In May 2009 the flats were completed and ready for occupation," it said.

The site of nine flats at Clifton Road, Bognor Regis

Both blocks were revised under amendment permission however the owner only completed the build on the first block.

"It was always the intention to develop block A, however, for financial and logistical reasons, a pause was placed on completing the development," the statement said.

"A period of 10 years having lapsed since completion of the development and no evidence of any abandonment it is the applicant's intention to develop the remainder of the nine units in block A.

"The development was definitely implemented in accordance with the three year time limit.”

The remaining block is three storey with nine flats. Part of the site has already been developed with another three storey building containing 11 one bed flats.

The statement said development of both blocks was lawfully commenced within the three year period specified under conditions.

Outline permission was originally given in May 2007 to demolish a factory and build 20 flats and associated parking.