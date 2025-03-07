A developer has indicated potential plans for a major housing development in Wivelsfield Green.

In an application, developer Beau Property has requested Lewes District Council to say whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be necessary in relation to plans to build 80 homes on land to the north of Green Road.

Such assessments are used to highlight any environmental impacts which could arise from a development. While only intended to apply to a small proportion of projects, developers can ask councils whether an EIA will be needed before they commit to submitting a planning application.

In correspondence with the council, the developer’s agent, Tor and Co, said an EIA would likely not be needed in this case, which involves the potential development of approximately five hectares of agricultural land.

A concept masterplan submitted as part of the developer's request for a screening opinion. Image credit: Beau Property

The agent wrote: “Overall, the development of up to 80 new homes is not anticipated to give rise to any significant increase to traffic, emissions or noise. The site is not located within or nearby to any environmental designations which could be impacted.

“As such, the proposed development will not require EIA as it is considered unlikely to result in significant environmental effects.”

The development proposal, the agent said, is likely to initially come forward as an outline planning application. If this were the case, the agent said details other than access (via Green Road) would likely be left for future applications once the principle of development had been established.

The correspondence also indicates how the developer’s future proposals would be likely to include a significant amount of affordable housing and “ecological enhancements” resulting in biodiversity net gain.

The agent argued such a scheme could be considered to be a “natural and sustainable extension to Wivelsfield”.

For further information LW/25/0104 on the Lewes District Council planning website.