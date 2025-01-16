Developer seeks OK for Hailsham homes to be occupied before highway works

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 16th Jan 2025, 17:15 BST
A developer’s bid to alter conditions attached to a controversial housing development in Hailsham is set to go in front of Wealden councillors.

Next Thursday (January 23), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South is due to consider an application seeking to amend conditions attached to a 200-home development on land to the west of Station Road.

The scheme, which was granted outline planning permission at appeal in 2022, currently carries a condition which prevents any part of the site becoming occupied until highway improvements take place in South Road and Station Road. The applicant wishes to amend this condition so part of the development can be occupied ahead of the works taking place.

In a report to the committee, a Wealden planning spokesman said: “The application seeks to vary the occupancy trigger … so that up to 50 dwellings can be occupied before the highway improvements to South Road and Station Road are completed.

Land West Of Station Road. Pic: contributedLand West Of Station Road. Pic: contributed
“This has been agreed in principle with ESCC Highways who have confirmed they have no objections to this in their consultation response.

“The proposed changes would not result in harm to the highway network and would continue to ensure the development provides safe and suitable access and infrastructure, complying with both local and national policies.”

Concerns around highways were a key component of the committee’s initial decision to refuse outline planning permission in 2022. While this refusal went against officer advice, councillors at the time had concerns around the cumulative impact of additional housing on Station Road when the scheme was combined with other previously-approved developments.

The council ultimately decided not to defend its refusal during the subsequent appeal process, after it was unable to find a highways consultant willing to defend the committee’s argument.

The planning inspector in that case both granted outline approval and awarded full costs to the appellant, noting how the council had acted unreasonably in its decision-making. The inspector did also note, however, that the highway improvements to the junction of South Road and Station Road would be necessary to make the development acceptable.

For further information on the scheme see application reference WD/2024/2630/MFA on the Wealden District Council website.

