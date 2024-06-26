A developer has submitted revised plans for the conversion of an Eastbourne building into bedsits.

Developer seeks permission for Eastbourne bedsits
In an application submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council, a developer is seeking permission to convert 113 Pevensey Road into three Homes in Multiple Occupation (HMO), containing a total of 13 bedsits.
The application follows on from a similar scheme, which was refused by town planners in May. Officers at the time said the previous scheme would provide “substandard accommodation”, as a result of poor quality shared facilities and a lack of access to light in some parts of the building, among other factors.
In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said the proposals had been redesigned to overcome these shortcomings.
The spokesman said: “Each HMO unit provides ample bedsit accommodation, alongside shared facilities, access to amenity space, a well positioned bin store and 13no. cycle parking spaces.
“The revisions have addressed the previously stated concerns, with additional windows/ openings, a reconfigured internal layout and clarification on a number of matters.
“The development is therefore considered to achieve all necessary National and Local Plan Policy.”
The application says each individual bedsit would have its own ensuite shower room and kitchenette. The bedsits would share a communal living/dining area and access to a washing machine and tumble dryer facilities.
The council has also previously approved plans to convert the building into eight standalone apartments. The developer says this previous scheme is currently being implemented, with the HMO proposals described as a reconfiguration of this earlier consent.
For further information on the proposals see application reference 240343 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.