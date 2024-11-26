Plans for a major housing development in a Wealden village are now open for comment.

In an application submitted to Wealden District Council, Catesby Strategic Land Ltd is seeking outline planning permission to build up to 80 homes on a site to the north of Buxted Road in Cooper’s Green.

Earlier this year, the site was judged to be ‘unsuitable’ for development as part of the Strategic Housing and Economic Land Availability Assessment (SHELAA) — a document used as an evidence base for the council’s draft local plan.

The SHELAA reads: “It is considered that residential development in this location would have a detrimental impact on the rural setting and character of Five Ash Down/Coopers Green and upon Buxted Park.”

In coming to this conclusion, the SHELAA noted the size of the site when compared to its surrounding settlements as well as its proximity to a number of Grade II listed dwellings and its “prominence in the wider landscape due to its elevated landform.”

But Catesby disagrees with the findings of the SHELAA, pointing to the district’s housing figures as a strong factor in favour of approval.

In documents submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for Catesby said: “The applicant considers that this represents a suitable and deliverable site for housing and would not cause harm to the character and appearance of the area. This proposal would respect the rural landscape and nearby heritage assets.”

The spokesman added: “The technical reports that accompany the application demonstrate that there are no overriding technical constraints that would prevent the site from being delivered. The site is unconstrained by statutory and non-statutory landscape or ecological designations and 10 per cent biodiversity net gain can be achieved.

“The council agrees that Five Ash Down is a sustainable location for new development. This application Site is a logical site for the village’s extension.”

In making this argument, Catesby notes the site’s proximity to several nearby sites, which are expected to be developed.

These include the adjacent 40-home Coopers Row development, which secured outline planning permission subject to a legal agreement in 2022. It would also share a boundary with a site allocated for development within Wealden District Council’s draft local plan — the 20-home Walled Garden site.

As an outline scheme, Catesby is only seeking in-principle permission for the development with all details other than access (via Buxted Road) requiring further planning permission at a later date.

For further information see application reference WD/2024/2481/MAO on the Wealden District Council planning website.