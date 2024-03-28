A developer has submitted plans for the next phase of a major housing development in Bexhill.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an application submitted to Rother District Council, the Vistry Group is seeking planning permission to build 354 homes on land to the north east of Bexhill.

The application is for the third phase part of the 1,050-home development at Worsham Farm, which was granted outline planning permission in 2016.

The first phase of this development — a 200 home scheme — was approved in 2017 and is now largely complete. The second phase comprising 447 homes was approved last year.

Worsham Farm. 354 homes are planned for land to the north east of Bexhill

The outline permission means the principle of development has already been agreed, with the application putting forward the detailed designs.

These detailed designs show how the 354 dwellings would be made up of: 46 two-bedroom houses; nine two bedroom houses; 193 three bedroom houses; 101 four bedroom houses; and five five-bedroom houses.

Of these 87 homes would be classed as ‘affordable’, including 48 of the three-bedroom houses, 30 of the two-bedroom houses and all nine apartments.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the Vistry Group said: “The new homes will help to meet the identified housing needs of the community, providing a wide choice of high-quality homes, improved opportunities for home ownership and renting; and contribute to the creation of a sustainable, inclusive and mixed community.

“The scheme will enable the district’s housing delivery to significantly increase consistently over the coming years with up to 150 units per year potentially coming forward from three outlets over both the western and eastern residential phases.

“The scheme respects the area’s character and appearance and safeguards residential amenity; and the amenity of new residents.”

They added: “The reserved matters application is considered to deliver sustainable development as described by the National Planning Policy Framework. There are no other relevant material considerations that would individually or collectively indicate the application should not be approved.

“Furthermore, the scheme derives several benefits with no adverse impacts that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.”

The Vistry Group was formed in 2019, following the merger of Bovis Homes and Galliford Try. It has since merged with Linden Homes and Countryside Partnerships. Bovis Homes was the original developer behind the outline planning permission.