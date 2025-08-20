Developers get go-ahead for 62 new homes in South Downs village

Developers have been given the go-ahead to build 62 new homes in a South Downs village.

Wates Developments are to build the homes – 22 of which they say will be available for affordable rent or shared ownership – on land north of Melton Drive in Storrington.

They say that two hectares, roughly the size of three football pitches, will be green public open space for new and existing residents with new play areas also included to tackle a shortage of play space for children in the village.

Horsham District Council granted planning permission for the development after earmarking the site for housing in its Local Plan.

Wates says that key benefits of its proposals also include significant enhancements to the public right of way network, an electric car club available to new and existing residents and improved footpath and cycle connections to the centre of Storrington.

Wates operations director Meryl Baker said: “We are delighted that our plans for new homes in Storrington received the green light from Horsham District Council. The site is in a great location, just 15-minutes’ walk from Storrington centre, and we’ve worked closely with officers to ensure local improvements will be delivered, including to the public rights of way network, so that walking and cycling into Storrington and the surrounding countryside is an attractive option.

“At Wates, our purpose is to reimagine places where people can thrive – that’s why we have dedicated 65 per cent of the site as new public open space and gone beyond requirements to deliver new play space to address the long-standing shortage of high-quality play spaces for children in Storrington, together with ensuring that all homes will have the potential to achieve an 80 per cent reduction in carbon emissions over current Building Regulations.”