Developers have put forward a planning application to build up to 125 new homes in a West Sussex village.

Northgate Properties first revealed plans for the new properties on land in Billingshurst in February and have now submitted a formal application to Horsham District Council which include proposals for a country park.

It wants to build the new homes on land at Hilland House, east of Billingshurst Trade Park. It says the development will ‘help address Horsham District Council’s shortage of a five-year housing land supply.’

The new homes, if planning approval is granted, will include a range of one to four-bedroom properties, some of them bungalows, with 45 per cent of them being classified as ‘affordable.’

The site in a West Sussex village where developers want to build up to 125 new homes

Northgate Properties also propose to create an 11-acre naturalised country park with woodland, an orchard, play area, species-rich grassland, ponds with a viewing hide and a community growing area.

It says the land is currently made up of open grassland, ‘a poor quality ash woodland and a network of trees and hedgerows.’ It says it will preserve all veteran trees.

The company says it will provide interconnected roads, footpaths and cycleways, along with a new highway footpath on the south side of New Road from Hilland House as far as the Stane Street roundabout.

It also says it will provide its own water resource through two site boreholes to achieve water neutrality.

Local residents have raised some concerns about the proposed development, fearing that it will lead to increased traffic on already-busy roads, and fears for wildlife in the area.