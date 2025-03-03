Developers launch battle to build 125 new houses in West Sussex village

Developers are launching a battle to build 125 new homes in a West Sussex village.

Northgate Properties sought planning approval to build the homes on land at Hilland House in New Road, Billingshurst, in December. But the company’s proposals were turned down by Horsham District Council, despite being recommended for approval by council officers.

Now Northgate Properties have lodged an appeal against the council’s decision. The company wants to build 71 homes for sale on the open market and 54 ‘affordable’ homes on the Billingshurst site.

But the council rejected the developers’ proposals because, it said, there were ‘sub-standard’ access arrangements for the development. It stated: “The proposed development, by reason of the substandard access for walking, wheeling and cycling derived from the practical limitations of the use of the footway on New Road, and the suitability of the year-round surfacing of footpath 1942 and uncertainty over its fencing within the field, fails to accord with policy 40 of the Horsham District Planning Framework.”

The site where Northgate Properties want to build 125 homes in New Road, Billingshurst

It said it was also against the policy of the Billingshurst Neighbourhood Plan and the National Planning Policy Framework

Northgate Properties’ appeal against the council’s refusal of its plans is the second to be announced recently. Bellway Homes are fighting refusal by Horsham District Council of proposals to build 247 new homes on a former mushroom farm site in the South Downs village of Thakeham.