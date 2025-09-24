Developers put up fight to build 101 new homes in West Sussex village

Developers Croudace Homes want to build 101 new properties on fields off Bines Road in Partridge Green, opposite The Star trading estate

Developers are putting up a fight to build 101 new homes on fields in a West Sussex village.

Horsham District Council has turned down a planning application to build the properties on land west of Bines Road in Partridge Green opposite The Star trading estate.

But developers Croudace Homes are not giving up and have lodged an appeal against the decision. A Government planning inspector will now have the final say.

Croudace says that, if planning permission is granted, 45 per cent of the new homes would be ‘affordable.’ They also propose to build a new access road, public open space, a new cycle path and allotments, as well as the new properties.

The council turned down the application because, it said, insufficient information had been provided to demonstrate ‘water neutrality.’ It also said that the developers had not completed a Section 106 legal agreement needed to ensure that 45 per cent of the properties would be affordable.

Thirty eight letters of objection were submitted to the council, along with objections from West Grinstead Parish Council which maintained the proposals would amount to an overdevelopment of the site and were not in keeping with the surrounding area.

It also raised concerns about water neutrality and the effect of the proposed development on wildlife and said the houses would be outside the boundary of the village.

Croudace are seeking to have their appeal heard at a public inquiry.