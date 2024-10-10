Developers reveal plans for 170 new houses in West Sussex village

By Sarah Page
Published 10th Oct 2024, 10:37 BST
Plans to build up to 170 new houses on agricultural land in a West Sussex village have been revealed by developers.

Building company Croudace want to build the homes on 21 acres east of Charlwood Drive in Henfield.

No planning application has yet been lodged for the development but Croudace say they want to consult the public ahead of doing so.

They say: “Croudace’s vision for this development site is to create an attractive residential environment of up to 170 new homes, including affordable homes and self-build housing which complements the existing community.”

The proposed site for 170 new houses off Charlwood Drive, HenfieldThe proposed site for 170 new houses off Charlwood Drive, Henfield
They say that 45 per cent of the houses will be ‘affordable homes’ and that the development will include vehicle, pedestrian and cycle access from Charlwood Drive. Each property would have car and cycle parking spaces, along with electric charging facilities.

The company is to hold a public consultation event at Henfield Village Hall on October 22 from 2pm – 7.30pm.

Croudace maintains: “We are committed to building high-quality homes backed up with a first-class customer service. Our strength lies in the care and attention given to the internal and external design, specification of fixtures and fittings and a quality finish.

“This applies equally to the buildings and the landscaping, and surroundings which enhance the street scene.”

