Development of 2,750-home Horsham village moves step further forward

Development of land north of Horsham – now known as Mowbray village – is moving another step further forward.

The land is already home to Horsham’s Bohunt School and will eventually feature up to 2,750 houses, a business park, shops, community leisure facilities and public open space.

Outline planning permission for the development was granted in 2018. Now developers Cala Homes are seeking approval from Horsham District Council for ‘reserved matters’ including the layout, appearance and landscaping of 206 of the new homes, as well as access and internal roads.

The homes are planned to be a mixture of one and two-bedroom flats, and a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom houses along with one five-bedroom property.

Outlined in red are the areas where Cala Homes plan to build 206 new properties at Mowbray village in north Horsham

Energy for hot water and heating is planned to be provided by air source heat pumps and 478 parking spaces are planned with 206 spaces provided with active EVC points.

Agents for Cala Homes, in a statement to the council, say: “The provision of 206 homes will make a valuable contribution to the quantum of homes to be provided within Phase 1 of the development.

"The homes are to be provided as a range of open market and affordable tenures and a mix of flats and houses to meet the specific needs of the local community and provide variety in the local housing stock.”

Supermarket chain Morrisons had planned to open a new store at Mowbray but announced last month that it was pulling out. A spokesperson for the Mowbray development said at the time: “We can confirm Morrisons are no longer pursuing purchase of the site.

"We have received interest from a number of other major retailers who are interested in the opportunity we have available at Mowbray and we are seeking to advance the position to a successful conclusion."