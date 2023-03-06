On Saturday 4 March, Burgess Hill Town Council delivered a hugely popular Diabetes Awareness event, at Burgess Hill Theatre Club.

With a grant from the Mid Sussex Partnership Health Team, and sponsorship from Burgess Hill District Lions, the event was a massive success, with ninety-four tests carried out on the day.

Residents received free blood glucose tests, from a qualified Diabetes Practitioner. These tests gave attendees instant results, and allowed them to know whether their blood sugar was in a healthy range. Anyone whose levels were too high, were encouraged to seek an appointment with their GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees were also able to sit and speak with the Mid Sussex District Council Wellbeing Team, who were giving health and wellbeing advice to residents, on a number of topics.

Deputy Mayor Tofojjul Hussain gets his blood glucose test done.

Outside on Church Walk, a range of activities and games were available for children and families, with a climbing wall, strike-a-light, and the Burgess Hill District Lions also ran a remote-control car time trial! These activities were well-received by all, and provided a welcome addition to the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Mayor Janice Henwood said: "It's lovely to allow the public to access this testing, so they can see whether they may be diabetic or not, but the key issue is prevention.”

Archie Tipple, of Burgess Hill District Lions, said: "The turnout was fantastic with some great feedback from those attending. The support from the Events Team at Burgess Hill Town Council was fabulous and made for a great event. With the climbing wall, remote control car challenge and other attractions the whole event was an opportunity to bring the community together. An additional thanks to Mid Sussex Radio.”

P Mims Davies, Burgess Hill District Lions President, Alan Ranger and Mid Sussex Radio representative, Steve Bird.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad