Dial 999 if you see this man in Sussex wanted by police for absconding from prison

Published 21st Jul 2024, 09:58 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent public appeal to help find a man wanted for absconding from prison.

Paul, 51, is wanted by Police and is known to frequent Sussex.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Paul Wilson? He’s wanted for absconding from prison.

"Paul is 51, white, of medium build, and has a shaved head.

"He speaks with a Liverpool accent and is known to frequent the Sussex area, particularly Shoreham.

“Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach and to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 237 of 18/07.”

