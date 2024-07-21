Dial 999 if you see this man in Sussex wanted by police for absconding from prison

Paul, 51, is wanted by Police and is known to frequent Sussex.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Paul Wilson? He’s wanted for absconding from prison.
"Paul is 51, white, of medium build, and has a shaved head.
“Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach and to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 237 of 18/07.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.