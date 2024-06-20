Dial 999 if you see this man missing from Eastbourne

Wayne, 43, was last seen around midday on Thursday, June 20.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for Wayne, 43, who is missing from Eastbourne.
"He was last seen at around midday on June 20.
"If you see Wayne, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 494 of 20/06.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.