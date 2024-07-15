Dial 999 if you see this man wanted on recall to prison by Sussex Police

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 17:42 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for the whereabouts of a man wanted on recall to prison.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Lee Smith, 52, who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Smith is described as white, slim and has short hair

“He is known to frequent Worthing town centre, Durrington and Hastings.

"Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 1084 of 08/07.”

Lee Smith, 52, is wanted on recall to prison by Sussex Police

Lee Smith, 52, is wanted on recall to prison by Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police

