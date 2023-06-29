NationalWorldTV
Dial 999 if you see this missing East Sussex man

Police are searching for a young man, missing from East Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:30 BST

Sussex Police said officers are concerned for the wellbeing of a 20-year-old man, named only as Jake.

Police said he was last seen in the Peacehaven area around 6pm on Wednesday evening (June 28).

"Jake is white, about 6ft 2in, of slim build, with dark hair which is shaved around the sides," a police spokesperson said.

Police said Jake was last seen in the Peacehaven area around 6pm on Wednesday evening. Photo: Sussex PolicePolice said Jake was last seen in the Peacehaven area around 6pm on Wednesday evening. Photo: Sussex Police
Police said Jake was last seen in the Peacehaven area around 6pm on Wednesday evening. Photo: Sussex Police

"He has a neck tattoo and tattoos on the back of his hands.

“He was last seen wearing a black Stone Island jumper, grey jogging bottoms, blue and black trainers and a black cap.”

Anyone who sees Jake is asked to call 999, quoting serial 1375 of 28/06.

