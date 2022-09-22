Dial 999 if you see this missing Horsham woman who may be in Billingshurst
A woman from Horsham has been reported missing, Sussex Police has reported.
The police believe Ellie Cameron may be in Billingshurst, and may have driven a silver Toyota Aygo. Sussex Police have asked members of the public to dial 999 if they see her.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Ellie Cameron?
“She has been reported missing from Horsham and may be in Billingshurst.
“Ellie may have driven a silver Toyota Aygo.
“She is white with dark hair & arm tattoos, possibly wearing a white T shirt
“If you see her, call 999 & quote 362 of 22/09.”