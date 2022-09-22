Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Dial 999 if you see this missing Horsham woman who may be in Billingshurst

A woman from Horsham has been reported missing, Sussex Police has reported.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 12:58 pm

The police believe Ellie Cameron may be in Billingshurst, and may have driven a silver Toyota Aygo. Sussex Police have asked members of the public to dial 999 if they see her.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Ellie Cameron?

“She has been reported missing from Horsham and may be in Billingshurst.

Most Popular

“Ellie may have driven a silver Toyota Aygo.

“She is white with dark hair & arm tattoos, possibly wearing a white T shirt

“If you see her, call 999 & quote 362 of 22/09.”

Sussex Police are searching for missing Horsham woman Ellie Cameron, who may be in Billingshurst. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Sussex PoliceBillingshurstToyota