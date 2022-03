Sussex Police said officers are concerned for Paul Brett.

In an appeal, issued in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, March 8), a police spokesperson said: "Paul is described as white, with a bald head, and was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a red/blue jumper.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He is believed to be in the Haywards Heath area.

Paul Brett is believed to be in the Haywards Heath area. Photo: Sussex Police

"If you see Paul please can you contact Sussex Police on 999 quoting serial 1281 of 07/03."