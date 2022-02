Phillipa Loose, 56, has been reported missing and officers are 'concerned for her welfare', according to Adur & Worthing Police.

Police would like to speak with anyone who has information on Phillipa's whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999, quoting serial number 561 of 17/02.

