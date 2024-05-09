Dial 999 if you see this Sussex man wanted on recall to prison

Published 9th May 2024
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for the whereabouts of a man wanted on recall to prison.

Richard Castell, 33, is wanted on recall to prison by Sussex Police.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police: “We are looking for Richard Castell, who is wanted on recall to prison.

"Castell, 33, had been serving a sentence for burglary.

"He is known to have links to Brighton. If you see him or have any information, call 999 quoting serial 880 of 30/04.”

