Richard Castell, 33, is wanted on recall to prison by Sussex Police.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police: “We are looking for Richard Castell, who is wanted on recall to prison.
"Castell, 33, had been serving a sentence for burglary.
"He is known to have links to Brighton. If you see him or have any information, call 999 quoting serial 880 of 30/04.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.