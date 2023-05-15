Dial 999 if you see this wanted man in Worthing

An urgent 999 appeal has been issued for a wanted man who is believed to be in Worthing today (Monday, May 15)

Police have issued an urgent appeal as Bruce Dewey, wanted on recall to prison, is believed to be in the Worthing area.

The plea calls on residents to dial 999 if they see 43-year-old Dewey.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Bruce Dewey, who is wanted on recall to prison?

Please dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 562 of 11/05.

“The 43-year-old is of no fixed address, but is believed to be in the Worthing area. Please dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 562 of 11/05.