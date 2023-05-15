Dial 999 if you see this wanted man in Worthing

Police have issued an urgent appeal as Bruce Dewey, wanted on recall to prison, is believed to be in the Worthing area.
The plea calls on residents to dial 999 if they see 43-year-old Dewey.
In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Bruce Dewey, who is wanted on recall to prison?
“The 43-year-old is of no fixed address, but is believed to be in the Worthing area. Please dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 562 of 11/05.
“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.”