Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
1 minute ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
12 minutes ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
2 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
3 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
4 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation

Dial 999 if you see this woman in Sussex

Police officers are searching for another missing woman in Sussex.

By Sam Morton
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 12:36 BST

According to Sussex Police, there is concern for missing Deborah George, who was last seen in Seaford at 9pm on Thursday (April 6).

“The 46-year-old is slim with shoulder length brown hair which she was wearing up,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"She was last seen wearing a woolly hat with beige colours, a brown jacket and had headphones with her.

Most Popular
There is concern for missing Deborah George, 46, who was last seen in Seaford at 9pm on Thursday (April 6). Photo: Sussex PoliceThere is concern for missing Deborah George, 46, who was last seen in Seaford at 9pm on Thursday (April 6). Photo: Sussex Police
There is concern for missing Deborah George, 46, who was last seen in Seaford at 9pm on Thursday (April 6). Photo: Sussex Police

“Deborah has links to the Seaford and Lewes areas.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you see Deborah, please call 999 and quote reference 32 of 06/04.

Deborah is the second woman to be reported missing from East Sussex. Sussex Police reported last night (Thursday) that officers were searching for Melinda Skoda – who had last been seen in Ringmer at 1pm that day.

The 44-year-old was thankfully found safe and well, police confirmed this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read?: Gatwick Airport: What arrivals and departures are cancelled or delayed today - Good Friday, April 7 - so far?

Brighton seafront incident: Police tape off section of beach

Easter Bank Holiday weekend weather update: This is how long the sun will stay out until rain arrives in Sussex

Sussex PoliceSeafordPoliceGatwick AirportBrightonRingmer