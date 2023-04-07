According to Sussex Police, there is concern for missing Deborah George, who was last seen in Seaford at 9pm on Thursday (April 6).
“The 46-year-old is slim with shoulder length brown hair which she was wearing up,” a police spokesperson said.
"She was last seen wearing a woolly hat with beige colours, a brown jacket and had headphones with her.
“Deborah has links to the Seaford and Lewes areas.”
If you see Deborah, please call 999 and quote reference 32 of 06/04.
Deborah is the second woman to be reported missing from East Sussex. Sussex Police reported last night (Thursday) that officers were searching for Melinda Skoda – who had last been seen in Ringmer at 1pm that day.
The 44-year-old was thankfully found safe and well, police confirmed this morning.
Have you read?: Gatwick Airport: What arrivals and departures are cancelled or delayed today - Good Friday, April 7 - so far?