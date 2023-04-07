Police officers are searching for another missing woman in Sussex.

According to Sussex Police, there is concern for missing Deborah George, who was last seen in Seaford at 9pm on Thursday (April 6).

“The 46-year-old is slim with shoulder length brown hair which she was wearing up,” a police spokesperson said.

"She was last seen wearing a woolly hat with beige colours, a brown jacket and had headphones with her.

There is concern for missing Deborah George, 46, who was last seen in Seaford at 9pm on Thursday (April 6). Photo: Sussex Police

“Deborah has links to the Seaford and Lewes areas.”

If you see Deborah, please call 999 and quote reference 32 of 06/04.

Deborah is the second woman to be reported missing from East Sussex. Sussex Police reported last night (Thursday) that officers were searching for Melinda Skoda – who had last been seen in Ringmer at 1pm that day.

The 44-year-old was thankfully found safe and well, police confirmed this morning.

