Published 9th Aug 2024, 07:20 GMT
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal to residents to help search for a woman wanted on recall to prison.

Hayley Stone, 43, is wanted by Sussex Police on recall to prison and is known to frequent West Sussex, but may have travelled to London.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Stone is described as white, of slight build, and speaks with a southern accent.

"She is known to frequent the Worthing and Littlehampton areas of Sussex, but may have also travelled to London.

"Anyone who sees her is asked not to approach but to dial 999, quoting serial 1228 of 31/07.”

Hayley Stone, 43, is wanted by Sussex Police on recall to prison and is known to frequent West Sussex, but may have travelled to London. Picture: Sussex Police

Hayley Stone, 43, is wanted by Sussex Police on recall to prison and is known to frequent West Sussex, but may have travelled to London. Picture: Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police

