Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a woman who police want to speak to in connection with a robbery.

Sussex Police are searching for Jasmine Ide, 34, who is known to frequent Crawley.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Jasmine Ide, 34, who is wanted for robbery.

"She is known to frequent the Crawley area.

"Anyone who sees her is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 1494 of 22/03.”

Sussex Police are searching for Jasmine Ide, 34, who is known to frequent Crawley. Picture: Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police

