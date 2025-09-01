Diamond anniversary couple relives honeymoon in romantic return to Bognor Regis

Derek and Patricia Browne celeb

A couple celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary relived their honeymoon in a romantic return to Bognor Regis last week.

When Derek Browne agreed to a spur of the moment trip to Lakenham with best friend Bob Colette in 1961, he’d hoped to meet some girls. Little did he know that, actually, he’d lock eyes with the love of his life, Patricia.

But, more than sixty years later, standing just down the road from the seaside resort at which they honeymooned, it's clear that’s exactly what happened. Coming back to Bognor Regis after all this time is surreal, they said, not just for all the ways the town has changed, but equally for all the ways it hasn’t.

"Dad was saying that he’d like to take mum back, but he doesn’t drive anymore. So we really wanted to sit them down, book a hotel and sort it out. We tried to keep it a bit of a secret from mum; but I think it’s been great for them to come back and reminisce,” said Clair Ling, their daughter, who helped organise the trip down from Norwich.

“Butlin’s was completely different; there was nothing left of what it was sixty years ago. Obviously when mum and dad went, they were doing things like Miss Butlin’s and that sort of thing, which they don’t do anymore.”

Talking to them now, it’s clear that part of what drives their marriage is a shared sense of humour. Asked about the secret to a happy, healthy marriage, Derek grins: “keeping quiet” he says, while Patricia whacks him, playfully, on the arm. "You’ve just got to know you’ll get on alright, whatever happens.”

Since their honeymoon all those years ago, Derek and Patricia have been all over the world: “We’ve been all over, but I didn’t start travelling until I was sixty,” said Patricia, now 78. “I’ve just come back from Memphis as well. I’m a big Elvis fan, and the Americans are so friendly. I expected to see all these big hefty policeman, with all these big guns, but we didn’t see anything like that. They kept calling ‘ma’am’; ‘howdy ma’am!’”