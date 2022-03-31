Keith Duke, 81, and his wife Pearl, 78, have lived in Meadow Way all their married life, though in two different houses.

They met outside The Woodman Arms at Hammerpot, where they were each with a group of friends, 18-year-old Keith inside and Pearl outside because she was only 16.

Keith and Pearl Duke with the card they received from the Queen for their diamond wedding

Pearl said: “He came out and he didn’t take any notice at all but for me it was love at first sight.”

She went on a date with his friend but all she could talk about was Keith, so in the end, they got together and dated for two years before getting married at St Margaret’s Church in Angmering on March 31, 1962.

Pearl’s family had lived in Angmering for three generations and Keith’s family had been in Ferring for a similar length of time.

They moved into a house at the north end of Meadow Way, where their two children, Andrew and Caroline, were born, then moved to the south end of the road, for the extra bedroom.

Keith and Pearl Duke on their wedding day, March 31, 1962

Over the years, the family has all been heavily involved with Goring Cricket Club, where Keith was an umpire and coach, Andrew played, Pearl did the teas, and she and Caroline scored.

Pearl said: “I was involved for 30 years and I was presented with a watch.”

Keith was a TV and audio engineer from the age of 19, working first at Radio House until the end of the 1970s and then with Roger Green in Worthing for the rest of his career.

He was also a musician, playing saxophone with Ronnie Smith at Shoreham Airport.

Pearl worked at The Bull in Goring and in local rest homes.

She organised the village fair for a number of years, was also involved with Ferring Downs WI, where she was president for six years, and was a leader at 1st Goring Scouts.

Pearl said: “We have had a really good marriage.”

One of the things they always enjoyed was the annual family holiday to Dorset, where they stayed on the same farm for 39 years.

Caroline, known as Bunny to her friends, added: “They have always been inspiring as a couple. They always hold hands going down the street. There has always been a proper love and affection for each other.”

Keith was diagnosed with dementia six years ago and Pearl is now his devoted carer. They are looking forward to celebrating their anniversary with family and friends at a small party at The Henty Arms, with all their bridesmaids attending.