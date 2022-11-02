Diamond wedding anniversary for Eastbourne couple who met when they were 15

Ann and Brian Cline met when they were 15 when they were both living in Wembley. Ann was a model and supervisor in M&S Regent Street and Brian was an apprentice hairdresser in Bond Street. They married in 1962, and went on to have three children - Anthony, Deborah and Alison.

In 1979 the whole family moved to Eastbourne where Brian worked at Birdseye and Ann in a local sweetshop, where she worked for 20 years.

They both loved their lawn bowls and soon became chairman and captain of Princes Park Bowls Club. Before they retired, they both worked as caretakers at local schools, Brian had a long enjoyable career at Hazel Court School.

Diamond wedding anniversary for Eastbourne couple – Ann and Brian Cline

Both Ann and Brian celebrated their 80th birthdays this year and marked the occasion with a London weekend with their children, exploring where they used to live and work. Thursday (November 3) is their diamond wedding anniversary, marking 60 years together.