Did George Best play for the Ford Open Prison football team?

It's gone down in the annals of history that Manchester United legend George Best played for the Ford Open Prison football team, after he was jailed for drink-driving.

But did he? Retired Sussex Police officer Neil Sadler says there's more to the story.

He joined Sussex Police on September 4, 1978, and started as a Police Constable in Bognor Regis. He progressed up the ranks, moving to Worthing 41 years ago when he took up the role of inspector at the police station in Union Place.

George Best was send to Ford in the early 1980s and Neil said he'd long believed the winger did indeed play for the football team. There are plenty of places that say it is true, if you Google it.

George Best, legend of Manchester United and Northern Ireland, during a league match. Credit: Allsport Hulton/Archive/Getty Images

Neil said: "He liked his drink and he would drink lots, go out cruising in his car. The judge said look, you need help, you are going to prison to get over your drink addiction. I honestly thought that he played for the prison football team."

He posed the question at Sight Support Worthing's fundraising Cream Tea & Crime events at The Ardington Hotel on Wednesday, February 26.

Reading from George Best's autobiography, he revealed a passage where the footballer said Ford Prison was much better than being in Pentonville, as the door was not locked and the windows were open.

George also said, however, that he refused to play for the prison football team because he was not inclined to give the tabloids the picture and be ridiculed.

Retired Sussex Police officer Neil Sadler gave a talk at Sight Support Worthing's fundraising Cream Tea & Crime events at The Ardington Hotel

The story was one of many during Neil's talk, Stories from the 'Clink', which preceded cream tea for a packed restaurant at the hotel's Indigo Bar & Grill.

He was at Sussex Police for more than 30 years and ended his career on the staff at the national police college. He visited many prisons during his time in the police force and met some colourful characters.

Neil said the Ford Prison café, Serving Thyme, which is run by the prisoners, was a 'brilliant place'.

He recalled a time in the 1980s when he visited Ford as a Police Sergeant. In the governor's office, he came across a man in grey trousers with a neatly trimmed moustache.

Neil Sadler has self-published a book about some of the funny things that happened during his career, The Inspector Calls: Confessions of a Police Speaker

"He was very well spoken, it was like Downton Abbey," said Neil.

Although he never found out the prisoner's name, Neil did discover he was an Inland Revenue tax inspector who was in prison for fraud.

"You don't know who is in prison, you really do not know, pop stars, members of the gentry..." he pointed out.

Lord Charles Brocket spent time at Ford for fraud and Neil said he was shocked to meet his nanny when he did a talk in Haywards Heath. It amused him when she said to him 'Poor Charles'.

Neil has self-published a book about some of the funny things that happened during his career, The Inspector Calls: Confessions of a Police Speaker.

The talk raised more than £2,700 for Sight Support Worthing. Visit sswcharity.org.uk for more information about Worthing's oldest charity and future events, including Quiz & Chips and a Plant and Bake Sale.