Did Kaoru Mitoma keep it in? World reacts to controversial Japan goal that knocks Germany out of the 2022 World Cup

Karou Mitoma is the centre of world football’s current biggest debate after his controversial assist knocked Germany out of the 2022 World Cup.

Mitoma’s Japan beat Spain 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium last night to top Group E, qualifying for the knockout stages alongside Luis Enrique’s side.

Two second-half goals from Ao Tanaka and Ritsu Doan gave the Samari Blues their second upset victory of the tournament, having previously defeated Germany 2-1 in their opening group game.

The Japan victory means the four-time world champions have failed to make it to the last 16 of the World Cup for the second successive tournament, despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their final group game.

However, the Germans will feel aggrieved as to how they were sent home from Qatar, after Japan’s winning goal spilt opinions on whether it should have stood or not.

Germany had to better Japan’s result in order to qualify for the knockout stages and were heading through at half-time, after Álvaro Morata scored his third goal of the tournament to put Spain 1-0, while Serge Gnabry had given his side the lead against Costa Rica.

Following the break, manager Hajime Moriyasu introduced Brighton’s Mitoma and SC Freiburg Ritsu Doan from the bench. The two wingers changed the game completely, given Japan a greater threat going forward and increasing their pressing intensity without the ball.

Within six minutes of the second half, Doan equalised for the South Asian side and Mitoma provided the assist for Ao Tanaka to give Japan the lead.

Tanaka’s goal was originally ruled out by referee Victor Gomes, after Mitoma’ by-line cross appeared to have gone out of play. However, the Video Assistant Referee overruled this decision, giving Japan the three points they needed to qualify.

Following the game, Spain boss Enrique said: "I have seen a photo that must have been tampered with, it cannot be that this photo is real. It has to be manipulated.

"I felt that something fishy was going on when the VAR took as much time as it did to decide... I have nothing to say."

Former England defender and current pundit Gary Neville tweeted a photo of the ball appearing to be out play from Mitoma’s cross, with the shocked eyes emoji.

Japan will face Croatia in the Last 16 at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday, December 5.

Whilst the ball appeared to be out of play to the naked eye, the decision was made that the curvature of the ball was hanging over the chalk.

Alex Jordan tweeted: "It's the birdseye that shows it... I believe it was around 1.85mm! The tiniest of margins. Fair play to Mitoma in not giving up on that ball!”

Christopher James also explained in a tweet: “The angle you see things from can massively distort whether any part of the ball is overhanging any part of the line. Officials get one look at it (and were right!)”

Outside of the controversial goal, Mitoma has received plaudits from fans and pundits alike, after another match-winning performance from the bench.

The 25-year-old has yet to start a World Cup game yet, but was brought on against Germany and Spain with his side losing 1-0. Following his introduction, Japan have gone on to win both games 2-1, with Mitoma playing a role in at least one goal from each of these matches.

Journalist Ryan Adsett tweeted: “Yeah, Kaoru Mitoma is one of the best footballers to grace the planet.”

We Are Brighton also wrote: “Brighton fans want Mitoma to start but Moriyasu is making perfect use of him for the way Japan play.

"They are a side who take opponents by surprise finishing strongly, so bringing your most dangerous players on fresh in 2nd half makes sense. Just ask Spain & Germany.”

