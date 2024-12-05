Dinosaur teeth found in Bexhill with the help of a retired quarry worker have revealed how the cousin of the famous tyrannosaurus rex once roamed the area 135 million years ago.

Research led by the University of Southampton has revealed that several groups of meat-eating dinosaur stalked the Bexhill region.

The study, published today (Thursday, December 5) in Papers in Palaeontology, has discovered a whole community of predators belonging to different dinosaur groups, including tyrannosaurs, spinosaurs and members of the Velociraptor family.

The paper said these tyrannosaurs would have been around a third of the size of their famous cousin tyrannosaurus rex, and likely hunted small dinosaurs and other reptiles in their floodplain habitat.

Bexhill would have been home to meat-eating dinosaurs, called theropods, 135 million years ago

It is the first time tyrannosaurs have been identified in sediments of this age and region.

The fossils were found by Dave Brockhurst, retired quarryman, who has been uncovering fossils from Ashdown Brickworks over the last 30 years.

He said: “As a child I was fascinated by dinosaurs and never thought how close they could be. Many years later I started work at Ashdown and began looking for fossils. I’m happy with tiny fish scales or huge thigh bones, although the preservation of the dinosaur teeth really stands out for me.”

Dave has uncovered thousands of specimens, ranging from partial dinosaur skeletons to tiny shark teeth. Around 5,000 of his discoveries have already been donated to Bexhill Museum. Theropods are exceptionally rare at the site, and Dave has only found 10 or so specimens there so far.

Dave Brockhurst at the site where the tyrannosaur and raptor teeth were discovered

Dr Chris Barker, visiting researcher at the University of Southampton and lead author of the research, said: “Meat-eating dinosaurs - properly called theropods - are rare in the Cretaceous sediments of southern England.

“Usually, Isle of Wight dinosaurs attract most of our attention. Much less is known about the older Cretaceous specimens recovered from sites on the mainland.”

The university said the new Bexhill dinosaurs are represented by teeth alone.

The University of Southampton said its team used several techniques to analyse the fossils, teaming up with colleagues at London’s Natural History Museum, the Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, and the Museo Miguel Lillo De Ciencias Naturales in Argentina.

Dr Barker said: “Dinosaur teeth are tough fossils and are usually preserved more frequently than bone. For that reason, they’re often crucial when we want to reconstruct the diversity of an ecosystem.

“Rigorous methods exist that can help identify teeth with high accuracy. Our results suggest the presence of spinosaurs, mid-sized tyrannosaurs and tiny dromaeosaurs - Velociraptor-like theropods - in these deposits.”

Lucy Handford, co-author of the paper and former University of Southampton Master’s student, said: “Assigning isolated teeth to theropod groups can be challenging, especially as many features evolve independently amongst different lineages. This is why we employed various methods to help refine our findings, leading to more confident classifications.

“It’s highly likely that reassessment of theropod teeth in museum stores elsewhere will bring up additional discoveries.”

Dr Darren Naish, a co-author of the study, added: “Southern England has an exceptionally good record of Cretaceous dinosaurs, and various sediment layers here are globally unique in terms of geological age and the fossils they contain.

“These East Sussex dinosaurs are older than those from the better-known Cretaceous sediments of the Isle of Wight, and are mysterious and poorly known by comparison. We’ve hoped for decades to find out which theropod groups lived here, so the conclusions of our new study are really exciting.”