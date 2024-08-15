Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six beaches across Sussex have been named among the dirtiest in the UK.

A recent study conducted by Cartridge Save has revealed the UK's dirtiest beaches, ranking them by the highest pollution levels.

A spokesperson for Cartridge Save said: “The study analysed water quality by examining levels of E. coli bacteria and intestinal enterococci, alongside TripAdvisor visitor reviews for each location. The beaches were ranked based on a ‘water cleanliness score’ ranging from 0 to 10, with 10 representing the best condition.

"Swimming in dirty water can cause a range of health problems, including gastrointestinal infections, skin rashes, and respiratory issues. It’s therefore crucial to check water quality and choose clean and safe beaches for swimming.

"Protecting public health should be a top priority for coastal authorities.”

Haverigg Beach in Haverigg, Cumbria was ranked as the dirtiest beach in the UK, with a water cleanliness score of just 2.16 out of 10. Haverigg Beach recorded the highest levels of E. coli of any UK beach analysed and ranked third for levels of intestinal enterococci.

"Despite these worrying findings, many visitors have left positive reviews, describing enjoyable experiences at the beach,” the spokesperson added.

Brighton Beach came in sixth spot, making it the most dirty beach in Sussex, with a score of 6.92 out of 10.

"Despite being one of the UK’s most famous and bustling beaches year-round, Brighton Beach struggles with high levels of intestinal enterococci bacteria (ranking sixth) and E. coli (ranking 14th),” the Cartridge Save spokeserson said.

“This shows that even well-loved and popular spots can have significant cleanliness problems, highlighting the importance of checking water quality before visiting.”

Another Sussex beach featured in the top ten – Lancing, Beach Green. This ranked 25th for E. Coli, seventh for intestinal enterococci and 26th for the fewest ‘excellent’ ratings. It’s water cleanliness score was 7.29 out of ten.

In 14th place was Eastbourne. The East Sussex town’s beach ranked 35th for E. Coli, 37th for intestinal enterococci and first for the fewest ‘excellent’ ratings. It’s water cleanliness score was 7.70 out of ten.

In 16th was Worthing Beach House. This beach ranked 20th for E. Coli, eighth for intestinal enterococci and 35th for the fewest ‘excellent’ ratings. It’s water cleanliness score was 7.80 out of ten.

Bognor Regis East beach came one place below in 17th. This ranked 12th for E. Coli, 12th for intestinal enterococci and 18th for the fewest ‘excellent’ ratings. It’s water cleanliness score was eight out of ten.

In 19th was Worthing Beach, ranking 10th for E. Coli, 39th for intestinal enterococci and 11th for the fewest ‘excellent’ ratings. It’s water cleanliness score was 8.16 out of ten.