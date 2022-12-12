A Chichester man with disabilities has received an apology from delivery company Evri after thousands of pounds worth of goods he had paid for went missing.

Lewis Gifford, who lives alone in his flat in Gilmore Road, estimates he has lost thousands of pounds of parcels in recent months, and had ten go missing in the past week.

He has said that Evri delivery drivers are ‘refusing to deliver’ the parcels to his door and instead leave them at the entrance to the building.

He went on to criticise a ‘lack of communication’ from the Evri team and said he is one of many people in his building who has issues with the company.

Lewis Gifford's parcels keep getting stolen because Evri wont deliver them to his door. Pic S Robards SR2212051

Mr Gifford said: "For some bizarre reason best known to the Evri delivery drivers, they’ve been told that they can’t deliver to my front door and they can only dump parcels in the foyer downstairs by the sign that says ‘please don’t leave your parcels here, please deliver them to the flats.

"At present I’ve got about ten parcels missing. I’ve got innumerate things have gone missing.”

Following enquiries made by this newspaper, Evri sent a representative to Mr Gifford’s home and have offered a payment and an apology.

Mr Gifford added: "I’ve lost things from a stapler through to a mobile phone, Stanley knives, tool kits. To go down to the foyer for me is a long journey and when get there to pick up a parcel it’s bordering on impossible if it’s a large parcel.

"In the past week I have ten parcels go missing – that’s hundreds of pounds missing. It’s not the theft that is the issue, I am being discriminated against because I am disabled. Royal Mail deliver to me.”

He has lived with no sense of feeling throughout his body following a spinal injury last year.