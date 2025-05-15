Disabled dog overcomes 'neglect' and seeks loving home in Sussex

A dog who arrived at a Sussex animal rescue in a ‘heartbreaking state’ is looking for a home.

Two-year-old mixed breed Bugsy has been described by charity Arundawn as ‘a true fighter’ after he was left with several painful conditions.

A spokesperson for the Horsham-based charity said: “When he arrived, he was in a heartbreaking state – severely disabled, unable to use his hind legs properly, and dragging himself around, causing painful damage.

"He also suffered from severe bilateral cherry eye, an appalling flea infestation, and terribly neglected skin.

Bugsy. Photo: Arundawn

"On top of all this, due to the pain and neglect he’s endured, he is hand-shy, especially around his eyes.”

Bugsy was placed in a foster home and has transformed into a ‘loving dog with a sweet temperament’.

"Amazingly, despite his initial condition, his mobility is improving beyond what we ever expected,” the Arundawn spokesperson added.

"He still needs support, but he is showing incredible determination.”

Bugsy with untreated 'cherry eye'. Photo: Arundawn

Bugsy is now looking for a loving forever home and a family who can provide ‘patience, love and care’.

Bugsy requires a ground floor home, as he finds it difficult to climb the stairs. On some occasions, he struggles making it to the garden on time when he needs the toilet, Arundawn said.

He’s friendly with other dogs – though he can become overexcited when first meeting a new friend.

Bugsy is also cat-friendly and keen to play.

The Arundawn spokesperson added: “He really just wants someone to love him and take care of him.”

For more information, and to enquire about offering Bugsy a forever home, visit his profile: www.arundawndogrescue.co.uk/bugsy.