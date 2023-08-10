A disabled Horsham singer and influencer has been appointed a judge in a national disability charity’s annual awards.

Singer-songwriter Alice Ella will be among a team of disabled celebrities and disability activists who will decide the shortlist and winners of the annual Sense Awards.

Alice has lived with ME – which causes debilitating fatigue – for the past 18 years and is a strong advocate for ambulatory wheelchair users and those with invisible illnesses. She worked with Transport for London on the ‘Please Offer Me A Seat’ campaign.

Alice, who is from Horsham and now lives in Brighton, was recognised at last year’s Sense Awards, being nominated for ‘Influencer of the Year’ and has now been invited by the charity to judge this year’s awards.

Disabled singer and influencer Alice Ella. Photo contributed

She said: “I can’t wait to join the judging panel this year and connect with even more incredible disabled people. It’s a great way to recognise the work they’re doing and continue to raise their voices.”

Alice will join other judges including chef and TV presenter Briony May Williams, Paralympian Siobhan Fitzpatrick and disabled influencer Lauren Gilbert.

The Sense Awards have been running for 20 years and celebrate the achievements of people with complex disabilities and those who support them.

There are thirteen categories, including ‘Person of the Year’, ‘Campaigner of the Year’, ‘Young Sibling of the Year’ and ‘Celebrity of the Year’. Previous

winners include comedian Rosie Jones and BBC News correspondent Nikki Fox.