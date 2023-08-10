BREAKING
Disabled Horsham singer and influencer to join judges in major awards

A disabled Horsham singer and influencer has been appointed a judge in a national disability charity’s annual awards.
Sarah Page
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 11:02 BST

Singer-songwriter Alice Ella will be among a team of disabled celebrities and disability activists who will decide the shortlist and winners of the annual Sense Awards.

Alice has lived with ME – which causes debilitating fatigue – for the past 18 years and is a strong advocate for ambulatory wheelchair users and those with invisible illnesses. She worked with Transport for London on the ‘Please Offer Me A Seat’ campaign.

Alice, who is from Horsham and now lives in Brighton, was recognised at last year’s Sense Awards, being nominated for ‘Influencer of the Year’ and has now been invited by the charity to judge this year’s awards. 

Disabled singer and influencer Alice Ella. Photo contributedDisabled singer and influencer Alice Ella. Photo contributed
She said: “I can’t wait to join the judging panel this year and connect with even more incredible disabled people. It’s a great way to recognise the work they’re doing and continue to raise their voices.”  

Alice will join other judges including chef and TV presenter Briony May Williams, Paralympian Siobhan Fitzpatrick and disabled influencer Lauren Gilbert.

Disabled singer and influencer Alice Ella. Photo contributedDisabled singer and influencer Alice Ella. Photo contributed
The Sense Awards have been running for 20 years and celebrate the achievements of people with complex disabilities and those who support them.

There are thirteen categories, including ‘Person of the Year’, ‘Campaigner of the Year’, ‘Young Sibling of the Year’ and ‘Celebrity of the Year’. Previous

winners include comedian Rosie Jones and BBC News correspondent Nikki Fox.

Sense is inviting the public to submit nominations on the Sense website by September 1.  