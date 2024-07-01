Disabled para athlete and polar explorer inspires pupils at Horsham school to create adventures
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jonny shared his incredible story with pupils at North Heath Primary School in Erica Way before going on to open the school’s new infants’ playground.
Jonny, who is connected to the Horsham area through his training for a world record attempt expedition in November, reminded pupils that exploring and adventure have deep roots in play and early experience.
He also explained to the youngsters how he was injured while in the Army and got better again with mental strength and perseverance. In 2013, Jonny attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and then served in the Army until November 2016 when he was discharged after suffering a brain bleed two years previously that left him paralysed from the neck down on his left side.
But he battled back to health and following an introduction to Cross Country skiing with the Armed Forces Para Snowsport Team, he has made a return to elite sport as a para-skier, climber and endurance athlete.
Amy Green, co chairman of the school’s governors, said: “Jonny gave a great interactive assembly to the full school.” And, she added: “He answered the questions, which included the usual: ‘how do you go to the toilet in such a cold place?’ To questions about what type of wildlife he may encounter.
"The kids were certainly inspired to take to their own adventures on the new playground and it was a bright happy day for our school.”