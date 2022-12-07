A workshop being held next week will be asking disabled people to share their thoughts on adult social care in East Sussex.

Disabled people or their carers and representatives are being asked to join the workshop on December 13 at 11am-1pm in St Mary’s House in Eastbourne. It allows people to share their thoughts on the long-term plan for adult social care in East Sussex.

Information gained from September’s ‘Living Well in East Sussex’ survey will be the starting point for the discussions, which will be facilitated by local disabled people’s charity, Possability People.

A charity spokesperson said: “T﻿his is a great opportunity for you to have your voice heard about the future of adult social care services in East Sussex, and a chance to be part of the process from the very beginning, in line with the principle 'nothing about us without us'.”

Disabled people can have their say on the future of adult social care in East Sussex (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)