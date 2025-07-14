'Disappointment' after go-ahead given for 800 new homes in Horsham
The council issued a statement after the inspector over-ruled the council and granted planning permission for the 800 homes along with sports and leisure facilities at Horsham Golf Club, off Worthing Road.
The council said: “The planning inspectorate has granted planning permission for the application, despite the council refusing the scheme and putting forward a strong case at a recent Public Inquiry.
"The council remains of the view that the proposal would have poor active travel links, a landscape impact and is contrary to the Southwater Neighbourhood Plan.
"Whilst the Inspector recognised there was harm arising from the scheme, significant weight was given to the Government’s housing targets – and other factors – that the inspector found weighed in favour of the scheme.”
Horsham District Council cabinet member for planning and infrastructure Ruth Fletcher added: “We are very disappointed in this outcome given the strength of our arguments and we will need time to review and consider next steps.”
Outrage over the planning inspector’s decision has already been voiced by local residents.
