The items were found among litter in the lake in Egerton Park by Rother District Council contractors during tests this week.

The authority is draining down the lake as part of its investigations and removing litter accessible from the edge, it said.

A notice has been put up by the council in the park.

It read: “On Monday, February 24 and Tuesday, February 25 we will be conducting tests to trace the path of the water between the lake and the beach outfall pipe located opposite Park Road. This will involve temporarily draining down the lake and using an environmentally safe green dye to identify where the water is flowing.

“If you notice that the water appears green please be assured this is completely harmless.

“At the same time, the opportunity will be taken to remove any litter or debris from the lake that can be reached safely from the edge.

“The lake will be refilled on the high tides at the end of the week. We appreciate your understanding as we carry out these investigations.”

1 . IMG_3162.jpeg A discarded TV was found in the lake in Egerton Park, Bexhill Photo: Staff

2 . IMG_3166.jpeg A discarded bike was found in the lake in Egerton Park, Bexhill Photo: Staff

3 . IMG_3159.jpeg A discarded TV and bike were discovered in the lake in Egerton Park, Bexhill Photo: Staff

4 . IMG_3160.jpeg The discarded bike in the lake Photo: Staff