Wakehurst is offering a brand-new route and 11 spectacular bespoke light installations for Glow Wild 2022.

Spokeswoman Nicola Jeffs said: “Forming a glistening haven in the heart of Sussex, Wakehurst’s enchanting winter lantern trail Glow Wild returns for 2022. The ninth edition promises a brand-new route through Kew’s wild botanic garden, with 11 bespoke installations and over 1,000 paper lanterns handmade by local volunteers all celebrating the incredible colour spectrum of the natural world.

“Winter wanderers are invited to consider the fundamental role of colour for all living things, discover the power of colour communication within the animal kingdom and explore the outer edges of colour perception.”

It runs on select evenings between Thursday, November 24-Sunday, January 1 2023. Entry slots available between 16.30 and 20.00 Tickets from £14 adult/£11 child. Tickets on sale now: www.kew.org/glowwild Wakehurst, Sussex Wakehurst, Sussex.

“Among the highlights Wakehurst's mysterious Black Pond transforms into spectacle of bioluminescent plants formed of luminous UV materials above and under water, from artist Malgorzata Lisiecka.

“Visual artists AndNow surround visitors in the textures, sounds and smells of moss and lichen in new immersive tunnel installation and dazzle with illuminating display of over 300 flaming torches

“Lead Creative partner Same Sky champion the art of lantern-making with beautifully crafted pieces, from a magical aviary featuring UK native birds to sunset-kissed clouds suspended over woodland paths; and intricate hand-crafted lanterns from maker and illustrator Kerith Ogden bring the fascinating spectrum of insects and minibeasts to life

“The UK’s tallest living Christmas tree at 37m tall dazzles with 1,800 energy-saving bulbs, and a brand-new route developed especially for Glow Wild 2022 draws visitors deeper into Wakehurst’s wild landscape,

“From the moment visitors collect their colourful lantern to guide them through the encroaching dark, they embark on Glow Wild’s most colourful route to date, with each segment lit with different vibrant colours, bathed in a new soundscape from Brighton artists, Ithaca. The dark hues of succulent berries conjure up infra-red as the trail commences. Though invisible to the human eye, Wakehurst bats rely on infra-red waves and eagle-eyed adventurers may see their lantern figures languishing in trees above.