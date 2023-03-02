Discover your dog's personality based on their star sign: A guide to dog horoscopes, according to ChatGPT 🐶
We all know what our star signs say about us humans.
Generally speaking, fire signs are passionate and exuberant, earth signs are practical and grounded, air signs are intellectual and curious, and water signs are intuitive and emotional.
But what does a dog’s star sign say about their character?
We wanted to do doggy horoscopes and use ChatGPT to find out. But when we put that request into the AI system for March’s horoscopes, it replied: “As an AI language model, I don't believe in astrology or horoscopes, as there is no scientific evidence to support their validity.”
So we then just put in ‘Dog horoscopes’ and it gave use this detail about characteristics for each star sign. Does this relate to your dog?