We all know what our star signs say about us humans.

Generally speaking, fire signs are passionate and exuberant, earth signs are practical and grounded, air signs are intellectual and curious, and water signs are intuitive and emotional.

But what does a dog’s star sign say about their character?

We wanted to do doggy horoscopes and use ChatGPT to find out. But when we put that request into the AI system for March’s horoscopes, it replied: “As an AI language model, I don't believe in astrology or horoscopes, as there is no scientific evidence to support their validity.”

So we then just put in ‘Dog horoscopes’ and it gave use this detail about characteristics for each star sign. Does this relate to your dog?

SEE ALSO Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs at RSPCA are looking for homes

1 . Aries (March 21 - April 19) Your adventurous and energetic nature will make you a natural leader among your pack. This is a great time for you to try new activities and explore new places with your human. Photo: huoadg5888 from Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Your love of comfort and routine will make you happiest when you stick to your daily routine. Your human can help you by providing you with plenty of cozy blankets and toys to play with. Photo: Fran • @thisisfranpatel Photo Sales

3 . Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Your curiosity and sociable nature will make you the life of the party at the dog park. You'll enjoy meeting new doggy friends and showing off your playful side. Photo: Claudia Peters from Pixabay Photo Sales

4 . Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Your sensitive and nurturing nature will make you the perfect therapy dog. You'll thrive when you're able to provide comfort and support to humans in need. Photo: Chiemsee2016 from Pixabay Photo Sales