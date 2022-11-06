David Bathurst

David, who sang all The Beatles’ songs from memory for this year’s Festival of Chichester, has released the book through Walk & Write Publications at £15. The volume is available from St Olaves, North Street, Chichester; Kims Bookshop, High Street, Arundel; Petworth Bookshop; and Steyning Bookshop.

David, aged 62, said: “I thought it would be rather fun, having completed my walks along all the name trails in Sussex, to walk all the bridleways of Sussex.

"I started in June 2018, completed it in September 2021 and found the task so enjoyable that I thought local people might enjoy exploring the bridleway routes for themselves.

“Having enjoyed following the bridleways so much, I am aiming it primarily at would-be explorers of the delights that the Sussex countryside has to offer, following usually well-marked bridleway routes that are free from traffic noise and fumes. Bridleways are available for use by walkers, cyclists and horse-riders.

“In Sussex bridleways will take you into breathtaking downland landscapes, through superb woodlands, alongside rivers, lakes and reservoirs and across many other beautiful open spaces, often passing places of immense historical interest.”

David, who has written extensively on walking both in Sussex and further afield, promised a wealth of discoveries. “My book will lead you through the very best of these bridleways and provide an overview of bridleways in Sussex generally including the some of the quirkier ones! I hope it will also be enjoyed by the armchair traveller keen to know more about the history, the geography and the beauty of Sussex as a whole.

“I was very encouraged by the success my previous book, The Great Walks Of Sussex, and I am sure that those who enjoyed that book will like this one just as much.

“I’ve published well over 30 books, mostly on a walking theme. These include guides to themed Sussex walks but also nationwide projects including guides to walking to the highest points of each English county and along the south coast of England.

“At the age of seven, I just loved the idea of writing stories which I continued to do throughout my childhood. Only when I reached adulthood did I decide to branch into non-fiction. It had always been my ambition to be published but that wasn’t achieved till I was 32 – a book on the history of the Chichester-Selsey railway.”

David is launching the book in Shoreham.

“Between 11am and 3pm on November 12 I will be signing copies of my book at Shoreham Art Gallery, 27 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA, just by Shoreham railway station).